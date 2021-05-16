Actor Rick Schroder challenges Costco worker over mask in video tirade

(WTRF) Actor Rick Schroder of “Silver Spoons” and “NYPD Blue” fame filmed himself berating a Costco worker at one of the chain’s Los Angeles stores over being refused entry to the store since he was not wearing a mask.

Former child star Rick Schroder harasses a Costco employee over face masks pic.twitter.com/HRlWeJJlt1 — Fifty Shades of Whey (@davenewworld_2) May 16, 2021

The Costco employee who identified himself as Jason, a supervisor there, remained courteous and professional, even as Shroder repeatedly challenged him about being denied entry into the store. The employee told Shroder that his Costco store was merely following California state law and that he believed COVID restrictions might end in June.

Shroder remained agitated and asked that the employee cancel his membership and refund his dues. Costco workers granted his request. A second employee gave him a receipt for the refund.

The actor has received negative feedback on social media, including his own Facebook page.