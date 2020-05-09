Additional coronavirus cases reported in Jefferson County

Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Jefferson County saw another increase in coronavirus cases on Saturday.

Four additional cases were reported, bringing the total to 54 confirmed cases in the county. However, 21 patients have fully recovered from COVID-19.

No new deaths were announced May 9 and remains at two.

