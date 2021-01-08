Additional vaccination clinics announced for Ohio County residents 80 and older

RN Connie Garcia extracts a dose of the Moderna Covid-19 vaccine which will be administered to a Texas Tech University Health Science Center student at Texas Tech University Health Science Center’s Academic Building Monday, Jan. 4, 2021, in Odessa, Texas. (Jacob Ford/Odessa American via AP)

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department announced additional COVID-19 vaccination clinics for county residents 80-years and older.

They will be on the following dates from 9:00 a.m. to 12:10 p.m. at the Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department (1500 Chapline Street, Wheeling):

Friday, January 15, 2021

Saturday, January 16, 2021

Monday, January 18, 2021

Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Appointments will be every 10 minutes.

To make an appointment, call (304) 234-3798 starting at 8:30 a.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021.

The Health Department asks that residents DO NOT call the main phone number. Once all slots are filled, the appointment line will not be answered.

Residents must bring a photo ID with proof of age and residency to their appointment.

The Health Department also asks that people do not arrive early for their appointments in order to maintain social distancing. Just come at the scheduled time.

The Health Department said it was given additional doses of the Moderna vaccine that will be given on a first come, first served basis for this group.

Once more doses of the vaccine arrive, the Health Department said it will notify the public.

