Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Additional virus cases reported in WV, positive tests remain under 3 percent

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – Four new positive cases for the coronavirus were confirmed by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources Tuesday evening.

1,242 West Virginians have tested positive for COVID-19, along with 50 deaths. The cumulative percentage for positive cases remains under three percent, as of 5 p.m.

Ohio County reported one additional case Tuesday morning, bringing the total to 34 confirmed.

CONFIRMED CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (6), Berkeley (166), Boone (6), Braxton (2), Brooke (3), Cabell (44), Fayette (20), Gilmer (3), Grant (3), Greenbrier (7), Hampshire (8), Hancock (11), Hardy (9), Harrison (31), Jackson (134), Jefferson (83), Kanawha (170), Lewis (4), Lincoln (2), Logan (14), Marion (46), Marshall (19), Mason (12), McDowell (6), Mercer (11), Mineral (18), Mingo (2), Monongalia (108), Monroe (6), Morgan (14), Nicholas (8), Ohio (34), Pendleton (5), Pleasants (2), Pocahontas (2), Preston (13), Putnam (27), Raleigh (9), Randolph (5), Ritchie (1), Roane (6), Summers (1), Taylor (9), Tucker (4), Tyler (3), Upshur (5), Wayne (91), Wetzel (3), Wirt (3), Wood (42), Wyoming (1)

