After one year of COVID-19, health officials “have seen it all”

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)

From toilet paper shortages to raging battles over masks, the past year has been eventful beyond all expectation.

Rob Sproul, Belmont County deputy health commissioner, recalls the challenges, the fights and the heroes.

He says in the beginning, there were major PPE shortages.

“But local businesses stepped up and donated their own stock—veterinarians, tattoo parlors and dentists—gave their own masks, gloves and gowns so first responders could have them,” he said.

Grocery shortages made the news as panicked consumers bought up all the toilet paper, antibacterial wipes and hand sanitizer on the shelves.

Shutdowns of schools, businesses and sporting events made ‘working from home’ the norm, not the exception.

For nearly a year without vaccines, the focus was on anti-virals to treat patients, and battles raged about which was best, hydroxychloroquine or remdesivir.

Battles also raged over mask mandates.

Meanwhile, 5,379 Belmont County residents were diagnosed with the virus.

“We learned that everyone reacted differently,” Sproul noted. “We saw healthy 35-year-olds end up on a ventilator, and frail 80-year-olds come through it with a slight fever.”

Now as three vaccines have been approved, the phone lines at the health department are still lighting up all day, with people anxious to get their shots.

The unforgettable tragedy of COVID-19 is the death toll.

In Belmont County alone, 101 people have died from the virus.

“I hope that number stays just the same, that it goes no higher,” said Sproul.