Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

All 3 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Brooke County have recovered

Coronavirus

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – Brooke County is beginning the month of May with some fantastic news!

Brooke County Health Department announced Friday afternoon that all three confirmed cases of COVID-19 have fully recovered.

As of 10 a.m. on May 1, there have been 1,136 positive cases and 46 deaths in the Mountain State. Two coronavirus-related deaths in Jackson County were announced Friday.

