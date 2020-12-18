All of Northern Panhandle of WV in “red” advisory

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the entire Northern Panhandle is under “red” advisory on the Friday County Alert Map.
The entire Northern Panhandle has seen a week’s worth of red advisory in the infection rate category.
Hancock County currently has an infection rate of 120.00, Brooke with 104.84, Ohio County with 72.10 and Marshall County with 59.42.
The other WV coronavirus indicator is percent positivity. Hancock County sits at 13.48, Brooke at 12.37, Ohio at 9.60, and Marshall County at 10.09
- Guernsey County Sheriff’s Office needs assistance identifying suspects of theft
- Weirton Police enjoy a Snow Day with neighborhood kids
- Newsfeed Now: Medicine and money, tracking the latest COVID-19 relief efforts; and a man is thankful to be alive after a fall through the ice
- WATCH LIVE Coronavirus In West Virginia: Gov. Justice holds a 11:30 AM press briefing on COVID-19 coronavirus update
- Parents lose lawsuit over destruction of son’s porn stash