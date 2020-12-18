All of Northern Panhandle of WV in “red” advisory

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- According to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, the entire Northern Panhandle is under “red” advisory on the Friday County Alert Map.

The entire Northern Panhandle has seen a week’s worth of red advisory in the infection rate category.

Hancock County currently has an infection rate of 120.00, Brooke with 104.84, Ohio County with 72.10 and Marshall County with 59.42.

The other WV coronavirus indicator is percent positivity. Hancock County sits at 13.48, Brooke at 12.37, Ohio at 9.60, and Marshall County at 10.09