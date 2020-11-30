All three long-term care facilities in Ohio County currently have COVID-19 outbreaks

Whereas before, outbreaks could be traced to one facility, in short, the cases are everywhere...starting with where our old folks are living.

OHIO COUNTY, W.VA. (WTRF) — COVID-19 cases are currently infiltrating ALL THREE long-term care facilities in Ohio County.

Gamble tells 7NEWS Peterson, Good Shepherd, and Continuous Care Center are all seeing outbreaks this week.

All three of our long-term care facilities are seeing cases. Both in our residents and more so our staff. They’re doing a very good job managing it. But, all of our facilities are seeing it this time. Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Administrator

This can be confirmed on WVDHHR’s outbreak tracking map. There are 28 active cases for Peterson residents, 12 positive staff and a cumulative of 8 deaths tracked to the facility. Good Shepherd is seeing right now 20 active cases in residents and 15 positive staff. And the Continuous Care Center has 8 active cases in staff, and one cumulative death.

But these aren’t the only long-term care centers getting hit in the state; Ohio County’s three add into the 91 long-term care centers in West Virginia currently dealing with outbreaks, according to Governor Jim Justice in his Monday briefing.

Gamble says workers go home and bring back the virus, but while cases skyrocket, the death rate is seeing a different trend.

Deaths we see a smaller decrease… which is a little bit of good news. Most of the deaths that have occurred in Ohio County are older individuals, some associated with long-term care facilities, and some are not. We’ve been very fortunate. That can change very quickly as the holidays approach for Christmas. Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Administrator

And this doesn’t include cases from Thanksgiving gatherings that won’t hit until this week, and Gamble says we will see a spike.

Oh, absolutely… Here’s two reasons; One, we did gather as groups. Families, small or big, we did. Second, because of an increase in testing, the demand for the results are taking longer. People are getting tired waiting for the result. If they haven’t heard anything in a few days, their assumption is everything is okay. They go out and about, they’re infectious. They spread the virus. It’s going to happen. We’re going to see an additional spike. Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Administrator

As Ohio County turned red today, I asked the Health Administrator, are we getting more of a handle on this virus?

Right now, it is not manageable. Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Administrator

As health officials work to manage these numbers; If you are tested, stay quarantined until results; some people are getting antsy. And if you are sick, don’t assume it’s a seasonal bug anymore; Gamble says because of the high number of cases, COVID-19 is on the table of what you could have. Get tested to find out.