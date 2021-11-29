All we know about the new COVID-19 variant so far

A lot of questions remain unanswered as we learn about the new COVID-19 Omicron variant. But you may ask: Is it in the United States yet?

As the Omicron variant hits North America and Canada, is it within the US borders yet? It hasn’t been confirmed here yet, but health officials wouldn’t be surprised if it is.

“Is it within the United States borders? More than likely.” Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

Omicron comes after the Delta variant. When Delta hit, a large surge of deadly cases both nationally and globally followed.

That begs the question: Will the Omicron variant be as strong and problematic? Health officials can’t say yet.

But the impacts of the new variant has already taken a toll on the stock market. It fell 2 1/2 % Friday, but that didn’t last long. Financial experts say it’s since bounced back.

“We did take a little bit of smacking on Friday, but we did get a little less than half of it back today.” Jason Haswell, financial expert

Meanwhile medically speaking, there’s also no reason to worry

“First of all: Don’t panic. We have a lot to learn about this, but we also don’t want to be caught off guard.” Howard Gamble, Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department

But until more answers surface, health officials encourage everyone to be cautious if you’re out and about and wear masks and wash your hands if you need to. You may want to social distance as well, and above all, get vaccinated if you haven’t.