Allergies or COVID-19: When to get tested

(WTRF) – Flowers are blooming, grass is being cut, and that means allergy sufferers are searching for relief.

This year though those symptoms could mean more.

Normally in the spring and early summer, a cough or a little trouble breathing probably wouldn’t concern us too much because it is allergy season, but this year there’s the added concern of COVID-19.

So how do you tell the difference?

You can get the virus even if you have allergies, and since some of the symptoms are similar it’s important to monitor yourself.



While both Coronavirus and allergies can give you a cough or shortness of breath, allergies will also most likely be accompanied with itchy eyes or nose or nasal congestion.

There’s one other symptom that could mean what’s ailing you is more than allergies.

Anybody that has a fever obviously in this time of the pandemic should be concerned for COVID-19. Dr. Tom Kettlewell, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

If you know you’ve been exposed, that could also point toward the virus.

So, what if you’re not sure? You can try and treat allergies first.



If there’s something that you can isolate out and get rid of then that’s usually what’s causing it. You can also try over the counter allergy medicine, nasal sprays. Dr. Tom Kettlewell, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

After that, if you still have symptoms that could be Coronavirus, self isolate and talk with your doctor.

As far as running out to get tested right away, if all your symptoms are mild and you’e comfortable at home it’s not a necessity to go out in public and potentially expose others. Dr. Tom Kettlewell, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital



Dr. Kettlewell adds if you know you suffer from allergies, be sure to take your medicine to suppress the symptoms, especially now.

If they have allergies, they have a cough, that could provoke a lot more fear in everybody around thinking that they have maybe spreading the virus when in reality it’s allergies. Dr. Tom Kettlewell, WVU Medicine Reynolds Memorial Hospital

Remember, if you have allergies you are not immune to COVID-19. You can still get it.

So, if you take your medicine and still don’t feel better, it could be time to get tested.