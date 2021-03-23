Allergies or COVID? How to tell if your Spring sniffle is something more serious

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Spring is here. The sun is out. Flowers are blooming. People are sneezing and eyes are watering.

As great as this season may be, it can be difficult for those with allergies.

The sun came out and so did the buds and the buds on the trees have pollens. These small little grains that the immune system responds to as a danger and when they do they release histamines. Dr. Clark Milton, Director of Corporate Health, Wheeling Hospital

That’s what causes the sneezing, itchy eyes and runny nose.

Much like last year, there’s still the added concern of COVID. Since some of the symptoms of both allergies and the Coronavirus can be similar it also makes us worry.

So, is there a way to tell the difference?

There is a difference in the infections disease vs. allergies. Dr. Clark Milton, Director of Corporate Health, Wheeling Hospital

Before we worry that our seasonal symptoms are something more, we have to take a moment and assess what’s wrong.

COVID will cause more issues with your whole body, so listen to what it’s trying to tell you.

Fever, body aches, chills, cough, allergies are much more localized. Itchy watery eyes, runny nose, sneezing, so there is certainly a way to differentiate these two. Dr. Clark Milton, Director of Corporate Health, Wheeling Hospital

If you do have any of the more severe symptoms, don’t wait to get help.

Immediately you should notify your practitioners. If you don’t want to go to the office there’s telehealth visits these days. Dr. Clark Milton, Director of Corporate Health, Wheeling Hospital

If it isn’t allergies that are ailing you, you still want to do your part to stop the spread of Coronavirus.

We see a light in the tunnel with regards to this infections issue, pandemic and COVID. Let’s get into the endzone and don’t spike the ball before we get there. Pay attention to what’s going on. We need to be aware the virus is still in our community. Dr. Clark Milton, Director of Corporate Health, Wheeling Hospital

Dr. Milton explained most people who suffer from seasonal allergies and asthma know it’s coming and have treatments at home. However, if you do need some relief, you can get over the counter antihistamines at the drug store.

He also encouraged everyone to wear their mask, wash their hands and get the COVID-19 vaccine.