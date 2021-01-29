Another regional vaccination clinic is in the books

MARSHALL COUNTY, W. Va. (WTRF) – Another clinic for the combined counties of Ohio, Marshall, Wetzel and Tyler counties has been completed successfully.

Officials say when the appointment line opened Wednesday, the call center was getting 8,000 calls per minute.

The people who attended Friday were the 400 who managed to snag an appointment.

They say the vaccination process improves with each event.

Officials also noted that one couple came in and said they’d gotten a shingles shot nine days earlier, and asked if it was OK to get the COVID 19 vaccination now.

We have a doctor on site here, and he said absolutely not. He said it must be two weeks and he actually recommends a waiting period of one month just to ensure that there’s no reaction to the vaccine. They were very grateful not to end up with a reaction. They’re going to stay on the waiting list and get their shots later on down the road. Mark Ackermann, Threat Preparedness Director, Marshall County Health Department

Ackermann said the day-long event went smoothly.

People checked in, had their temperature taken, got the shot, waited 15 minutes and then went on their way.

He said the 65-and-older age group is very enthusiastic about getting vaccinated, and they’re great to work with.