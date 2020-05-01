Antibody tests useful but additional options recommended, doctor says

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Although the number of coronavirus cases continue to rise, testing has also become readily available.

Health officials have turned their attention to antibody tests, which detects if a patient was previously infected with the virus.

However, such tests are not always accurate and officials encourage patients to seek additional options.

States attempting to reopen and end the stay at home orders, the ideas of antibody testing has emerged as a potential pathway for this. However there are many cavorts with antibody testing that we haven’t quite worked out yet. If fact the CDC has not have a recommendation for individual persons getting these antibody tests just yet. Dr. Milton, Wheeling Hospital

Wheeling Hospital is currently transporting blood to a lab to be tested.

