Area nursing homes work tirelessly to keep patients safe during the pandemic

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) — There’s no one more vulnerable to this virus than the elderly.


It has made it so tough on nursing home administrators and care givers who work tirelessly to keep their patients safe.


Staff members are under enormous pressure to make sure they are wearing all necessary PPE, as well as frequently washing their hands and changing gowns.

Testing is going on non-stop. Good Shepherd Nursing Home in Ohio County is currently testing both staff and residents two times per week. Nursing home officials say that presents a challenge to their nursing staff, but one they are able to meet.

