Arrests unlikely for travel during Stay at Home Order

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – March 24 marked the first official day of the Stay at Home Order issued by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine.

Chief Deputy James Zusack says he noticed only a few motorists on the roadways Tuesday in Belmont County.

Despite the Stay at Home Order, he says residents are unlikely to be arrested if they do decide to travel for appropriate reasons.

We won’t be stopping people just for that aspect to ask them what they’re doing on the roadways. That’s not saying that if you’re on the roadways and you get stopped for a violation or unfortunately get in an accident or something like that, then we may ask you why you were out on the roadways. But to stop a vehicle just for that, that will not be done by us. Chief Deputy James Zusack, Belmont County Sheriff’s Office

Chief Deputy Zusack says he supports the governor’s order and believes less contact will prevent the spread of the virus.

