As COVID 19 spreads, the CDC says public health officials should be prepared for a pandemic

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) COVID 19 is now spreading to countries in Europe and the Middle East.

There are now 80,000 cases worldwide. A Harvard epidemiologist predicts that within a year, 40% to 70% of all humanity will get it.

Ohio County Health Department Administrator Howard Gamble says a vaccine will not be ready soon.

“It could be years before you see a vaccine,” he noted. “And it could be never. This is a coronavirus like SARS and MERS, which still do not have vaccines. But if we have specific things in place–like monitoring individuals from certain countries or with exposure to patients–it will help dramatically.”



COVID 19 has symptoms similar to the flu, but with more serious upper respiratory effects.



Gamble says many health care professionals are ordering a different type of mask, called an N-95, that can be individually fitted to the person’s face.



He says the ordinary “procedure masks” that you can buy in a store are not as effective.