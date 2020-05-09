At least 6 day care staffers have tested positive in WVa county

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — At least six day care workers in Kanawha County have now tested positive for the coronavirus. County Health officials released updated testing results Saturday.

Republican Gov. Jim Justice has mandated testing at day care centers as part of his ongoing plan to lift virus restrictions and reopen the state’s economy.

The third week of Justice’s reopening strategy is scheduled to begin Monday with drive-in movie theaters and physical therapy centers allowed to reopen.

He has already let hospitals resume elective procedures and allowed the reopening of small businesses, outdoor dining restaurants and barber shops.

Latest Posts: