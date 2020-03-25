Banking during coronavirus pandemic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) Another essential business that is an everyday use is banking.

Main Street Bank in Wheeling is doing everything they can to keep people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

Officials say they are taking every precaution they can to keep with the Governor’s mandate of social distancing.

Also, each employee is checked every morning to make sure they are feeling well.

Their ATM’s, drive-thru units, and other items are cleaned daily.

President and CEO Main Street Bank, Rich Lucas says they have had a pandemic policy in place for 15 years.

“We are encouraging all of our customers to stay at home, not come into the lobbies, use our drive-ups, use our mobile banking, our ATM’s, remote accesses, phones, tablets, etc.” Rich Lucas – President and CEO Main Street Bank

Lucas says their lobby is still open but the doors are locked.

If you would need to get in you will need to call and make an appointment or come and knock on the door.

That number is (304) 232-2001.