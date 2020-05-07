Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Barbershops, hair salons, day salons, nail salons reopening in Ohio

Coronavirus

Columbus, OH (WTRF)- During his daily COVID-19 press briefing, Ohio Governor Mike Dewine stated that Barbershops, hair salons, day salons, and nail salons will be reopening.

Gov. DeWine gave the date of May 15.

He also announced restaurants and bars can start reopening with outside dining starting May 15, with inside dining restarting May 21.

Retail stores will reopen May 12, meaning 89 percent of Ohio’s economy will be back up and running on that date, according to Gov. DeWine.

