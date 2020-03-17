Bars, casinos, restaurants closing after WV governor confirms first positive COVID-19 case

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – West Virginia Governor Jim Justice held a statewide address Tuesday on the COVID-19 and the state’s ongoing efforts to fight the virus.

During the address, Gov. Justice confirmed the first positive coronavirus case in the eastern panhandle of the Mountain State.

The governor also mandated that all bars, dine-in restaurants and casinos within the state close for the foreseeable future. A time was not given on the shut down would go into effect.

Carryout and delivery services will still be allowed during this time.

Gov. Justice is asking state residents to band together during this global pandemic.

We’re all in this boat together, we all have to do this, the pathway to the prevention of this disease spreading..none of us have ever gone thru a pandemic. Our power to combat this disease is being apart from one another. We have to take seriously all the hygiene recommendations, the ability to stay six foot apart from one another, to stay away from crowds, help our elderly and if you show up at the grocery store and it’s full of people – don’t go in. Gov. Jim Justice (R) West Virginia

Several West Virginia lawmakers have responded after Gov. Justice announced the state’s first positive coronavirus case.

Today, Governor Justice has confirmed the first coronavirus case in our state in the Eastern Panhandle. The safety and well-being of every West Virginian must remain our top priority and we all share the responsibility to prevent further spread of this virus and exercise responsible choices which include social distancing. I support Governor Justice’s decision to close restaurants, bars, and casinos because we must do everything we can to slow this virus down. We must also support our small businesses and their employees during this difficult time while they make sacrifices for the health of our state and our nation. I hope that the announcement of the first case in West Virginia will encourage every individual to take this virus seriously and follow CDC guidelines to protect themselves and our communities. Sen. Joe Manchin (D-WV)

Tonight, Governor Justice announced the first confirmed COVID-19 case in West Virginia. I am thinking of the person impacted by this virus and wish them a speedy recovery. I’ve been in touch with Governor Justice, the White House, health officials, and others at the state and federal level consistently—particularly when it comes to raising concerns about our rural hospitals and the need for more testing kits in West Virginia. This is an issue I remain on top of and will continue to monitor as the situation evolves. Recently, Congress passed an emergency supplemental funding package, which means our country is even more prepared to limit the spread of the coronavirus and treat those who have been diagnosed. This week, the Senate will pass a second package, which will provide resources for testing, health supplies, and nutrition assistance, as well as sick leave for workers during this crisis. The Senate is also working on yet another bill that we plan to pass this week that will aid our economy, help our small businesses, and provide assistance to workers and families impacted by this emergency. I will continue working at the federal level, along with Governor Justice and others in the state to make sure we are doing everything in our power to help West Virginians and prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV)

As of Tuesday, March 17, the West Virginia Division of Health and Human Resources is reporting one positive case of COVID-19 in the Mountain State. 122 cases have come back with negative results and four are currently pending.

