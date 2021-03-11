Be wary of vaccine-related scams out there

Wheeling, WV (WTRF)- You might want to think twice the next time you get a vaccine-related email or phone call that you believe is questionable.

The US Attorney’s Office warns against these.

The US Attorney’s Office calls Coronavirus scams a huge problem. New research also supports this.

Check Point study finds vaccine-related website scams are up 300%. This has gone up over the last eight months.

But you don’t have to fall for these scams. The US Attorney’s Office remind us vaccines are free, and if they’re asking for money, officials say it’s a fraud. They also say be wary of any unsolicited emails or phone calls. If it is an unsolicited email and you don’t recognize it, don’t open it, and, certainly, don’t open any attachments that get sent with it.

If it’s a phone call you weren’t expecting and you do happen to answer it, officials reassure us there is a way out of it. Just ask the person for a number or you can get back with them and do some research. If they discourage you from looking into it, officials say that’s also a sign it’s a scam.

Acting US attorney for the Northern District, Randolph Bernard, says it’s better to catch these scams early on.

“My biggest concern is people will be shy, and they won’t look out for themselves at that first instance when someone contacts them. Be suspicious of anything unsolicited. My biggest concern is by the time they get to us, it may be too late because a lot of these individuals may be overseas or unreachable.” Randolph Bernard, Acting US attorney for the Northern District

If you believe you’ve come across a scam, you’re urged to report it to www.consumer.ftc.gov.

You can also contact the health department, law enforcement authorities, as well as The US Attorney’s Office.

Bernard says catching these kind of frauds is a priority to them.