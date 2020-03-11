Belmont College Moves Classes to Online Format to Help Prevent Spread of COVID-19

St. Clairsville, OH (WTRF) — Belmont College is monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) situation carefully and is taking proactive measures to ensure the health and safety of students, faculty, and staff in accordance with the guidance provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Governor Mike DeWine’s Office.

Belmont College will be extending spring break by one week and will transition classes to online/remote learning on March 23, 2020.

According to Belmont College President Dr. Paul Gasparro, “As the health and safety of our campus community is our highest priority, Belmont is taking additional steps. We have an academic plan in place based on Governor DeWine’s recommendation and we are transitioning face-to-face classes to online/remote learning. Courses and labs which cannot be moved online will have alternative plans. While we recognize that these steps are necessary, we also understand the importance of the exchange of ideas that occur in our classrooms every day. We are disrupting this process only in an effort to keep our community safe.”

“It is important for our college community to know that while the CDC considers this to be a serious public health concern, based on current information, the immediate health risk to the general public is considered low at this time,” said Gasparro. “It is best to practice healthy habits including frequent hand washing, covering your mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing, and avoiding contact with those who are ill.”

Moreover, according to Governor DeWine’s recommendation, social distancing will be most effective at helping to control the spread of COVID-19. “Social distancing will help reduce the gathering of large groups of people together to slow the spread of the virus,” Gasparro said.

Belmont College will continue to monitor the situation and make adjustments as needed with the health and safety of the college community being their first priority.

No known members of the Belmont College community or surrounding areas have tested positive for COVID-19 at this time.