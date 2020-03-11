Belmont Correctional Institution no longer accepting visitors due to coronavirus concern

Coronavirus

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- The Belmont Correctional Institution is no longer accepting visitors at this time due to preventive steps.

Spokesman, Eric Lyle, says its a department-wide decision and applies to every correctional facility in Ohio.

Lyle also stated that they have no cases of the coronavirus.

The Belmont County Jail is still open to visitors at this time.

