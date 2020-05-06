Belmont County awaiting Governor’s guidelines for business openings

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County Commissioners are waiting on further guidelines from Governor Mike DeWine as he begins to open the state.

During Wednesday’s meeting they said they hoped those guidelines could be released as early as Thursday.

The Governor is expected to outline the reopening of restaurants, but may also include other businesses like hair salons and gyms.

Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul said when business do begin to open it is extremely important for everyone to closely follow all guidelines.

That includes social distancing and wearing masks and proper protective gear.

There is going to be a lot of people requesting that you wear the masks. I know people get frustrated wearing the masks. It’s a little inconvenience. People that come up to you, security guards etc., don’t take it out on them. They are just doing their jobs and we are just trying to stop the spread of this disease so that we can open things up. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

While employees of most businesses are required to wear masks, it is only a suggestion for customers.

However, that may change with the new guidelines. Individual businesses may also require customers to wear masks.