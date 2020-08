NEW YORK (AP) β€” For small retailers across the country, the coronavirus outbreak has turned an already challenging business environment into never-ending uncertainty.Amy Witt might have 20 customers on a good day in her Dallas women's clothing store, and then none the next.

"It's a rollercoaster we ride every day," says Witt, whose store, Velvet Window, reopened May 1 after being closed since March. "We're doing everything we can to cover expenses and keep the store stocked with inventory."