Belmont County Health Department announces Covid-19 vaccination clinics

The Belmont County Health Department announced Covid-19 vaccination clinic dates and locations.

Ohio University Health and Physical Education Center (Gym)

October 14 – 11AM until 6PM

October 20 – 11AM until 6PM

November 4 – 11AM until 6PM

November 10 – 11AM until 6PM

Ohio Valley Mall at the former Christopher and Banks store

October 5 – 1PM until 4PM

October 6 – 1PM until 4PM

October 12 – 1PM until 4PM

October 13 – 1PM until 4PM

We will be providing:

1st, 2nd, 3rd, and booster doses of Pfizer

1st, 2nd, and 3rd doses of Moderna (There is not a booster yet)

Single dose J&J

Flu (Individuals who would like to receive the flu vaccine must bring their insurance card. Uninsured individuals will be charged $35 for the flu vaccine, cash only.)

For more information please contact the Belmont County Health Department at 740-695-1202.