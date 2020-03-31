Belmont County Health Department announces new COVID-19 positive case; two being monitored at a hospital

Belmont County, OH (WTRF)- According to Rob Sproul, Deputy of the Belmont County Health Commission there is one new positive COVID-19 coronavirus case in Belmont County.
Sproul stated that a new case is a man in his 50’s, no other information was given.
There are currently 9 positive cases in Belmont County while the Health Department is monitoring 2 presumptive positive cases.
Sproul did tell 7News that a man and woman, one positive case and one presumptive case have entered the hospital and they are monitoring their situation.
