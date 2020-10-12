Belmont County Health Department reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) The Marshall County Health Department is reporting 16 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

The first is a female in her teens who is presenting with mild symptoms. The second is a male in his teens who is asymptomatic. The third is female in her 50’s who is asymptomatic. The fourth is a male in his 50’s who is asymptomatic. The fifth is female in her 50’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The sixth is a female in her 90’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The seventh is a male in his 30’s who is asymptomatic. The eighth is a male in his 80’s who is reporting 80 mild symptoms. The ninth is a male in his 30’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The tenth is a male in his who is reporting mild symptoms. The eleventh is a male in his 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The twelfth is a 3-year-old male who not presenting with symptoms. The thirteenth is a male in his 60’s who is asymptomatic. The fourteenth is a male in his 90’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The fifteenth is a female in her 60’s who is reporting mild symptoms. The sixteenth is a male in his 70’s who is hospitalized.