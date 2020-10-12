Belmont County Health Department reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases in the county.

There have now been a total of 776 positive cases with 49 now isolated and 5 now hospitalized.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Days

Hours

Minutes

Seconds

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter