Belmont County Health Department reports 10 new COVID-19 cases

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department is reporting 10 new COVID-19 cases in the county.
There have now been a total of 776 positive cases with 49 now isolated and 5 now hospitalized.
