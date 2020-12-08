Belmont County Health Dept. reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. -- The Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing three (3) COVID-19 associated deaths for December 7, 2020. One individual was hospitalized at the time of their death the other two were residents of a local long-term care facility at the time of their death.

Wheeling-Ohio County Health Department is announcing eighteen (18) new cases of COVID-19 in Ohio County for Monday, December 7, 2020. Currently, the health department reports a total of 1921 cases (one case was transferred to another county), including twenty-five (25) deaths. Case surveillance, contact tracing, and monitoring continue for many of the reported cases. During the community mass testing today (12/7/2020), the health department performed 115 COVID-19 tests on Ohio Valley residents.