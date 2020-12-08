Belmont County Health Dept. reports 79 new COVID-19 cases

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department reported 79 new COVID-19 cases for Monday.
There are also 1134 cases isolated.
There have been 43 deaths during the pandemic.
Stay with 7News and WTRF.com for updates.
- Retired educator created a model of the USS West Virginia
- Funeral service for Police Officer Cassie Johnson to be held Tuesday
- It’s Christmas at the Mansion at Oglebay!
- West Virginia veteran and Air Force legend General Chuck Yeager has died
- Wheeling-Ohio County Health Dept. reports three COVID-19 associated deaths and 18 additional cases