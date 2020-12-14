Belmont County Health Dept. reports eight COVID-19 deaths

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department reported eight COVID-19 deaths today.

Two deaths reported this afternoon were two males in their 80’s.

This morning the Belmont County Health Department reported six additional deaths. Four were females who were all long-term care residents. The deceased included two females in their 90’s, one female in her 70’s and one in her 80’s. In addition, there were two males in their 80’s.

This brings the total number of deaths in Belmont County to 56.

There have now been 2887 cases with 1018 isolated, 1763 recovered and 46 hospitalized.