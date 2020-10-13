Belmont County Health Dept. reports one COVID-19 case at Barnesville Elementary

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Department reported that a student at Barnesville Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.

That child is isolated and two teachers and five students who were close contacts are quarantined.

Around the rest of the county, the 11 new cases reported over the past two days are in different places throughout Belmont County.

Two families have multiple positive cases, but otherwise, it’s community spread.

There have now been 777 positive cases in the county with 50 now isolated.