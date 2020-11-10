Belmont County Health Dept. reports one COVID-19 death; 13 additional cases

BELMONT COUNTY, OHIO (WTRF) — The Belmont County Health Dept. reports one COVID-19 death and 13 additional cases.
There now have been a total of 1271 positives, 483 isolated, 9 hospitalized, 751 recovered and 28 deaths.
The person who died was a male in his 60’s.
