Belmont County health officials encourage continued safety for Super Bowl weekend

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Belmont County is reporting a downward trend in the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases.

Just recently the county experienced a major spike, reporting as many 100 new cases per day.

According to Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul, those numbers leveled off over the past few weeks.

The most recent report includes 4,996 confirmed cases for the entire pandemic. That is a rise of 16 cases within a 24 hour period.

Sproul hopes that trend will continue, but said people must continue to follow safety precautions, especially during the up coming Super Bowl weekend.

With Super Bowl , you saw, down in Tampa, they are asking the people to stay apart. They are asking people to do the right things. They are trying to reduce the numbers, so they don’t have a super spreader event. Same with your own home. Try to keep your circle small and try not to get us spreading in the wrong direction again. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

The County will be hosting a drive through vaccine clinic on Wednesday for those already registered for the vaccine and who have appointments.

Those attending will receive their shot without having to leave their vehicle, followed by a 15-minute waiting period.