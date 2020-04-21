Belmont County health officials say more positives are due to more testing

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) Belmont County’s numbers rise daily.



They now have 84 positives, seven deaths, four patients hospitalized and 21 people recovered.

County Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul says the numbers are on the rise because testing is on the rise.



Testing is now being done at Barnesville Hospital and all the urgent care offices in the county.



Meanwhile, health officials are closely watching for the rules to be rolled out regarding Ohio’s partial reopening on May 1.



Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul says he wants to see what that will involve.



Then his department will know how to guide the public on how to proceed in a safe manner.



“We need to open back up again by doing it slowly in a thoughtful way so that we’re not just opening the doors and having a chance of this spiking again,” Sproul cautioned. “Until we get a vaccine or a proven treatment, we basically just need to assume that everybody’s positive. We need to keep social distancing and doing what we’ve been advising all along.”



Sproul said it appears that most of the county’s cases are traceable to earlier cases, and not general community spread of the virus.