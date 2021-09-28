Belmont County holds vaccine clinic, plans more in coming weeks

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – As COVID-19 case numbers continue to rise in Belmont County, the health department held a vaccine clinic at the Ohio Valley Mall.



It was the first of many, and health officials said they saw a good response from people seeking everything from their first, second or third shot.

We have all the shots with us. So we have the J&J, we have the Pfizer, and we have the Moderna and we have the flu shot. You can get your first shot, your second shot, again Moderna and the Pfizer ’cause J&J only has the first shot. You can get your third or booster shot depending on if you’re immunocompromised or not. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

They’re making it clear this fall you can get the flu vaccine and the COVID vaccine at the same time. The only thing they suggest is to do it in opposite arms. Joe Jeffries, Pharmacist

People coming in had no qualms about wanting the vaccine.

I am getting my second dose of the COVID vaccine because I wanna be part of the solution and not part of the problem. Steven James, St. Clairsville Resident

I mean, I think you’re foolish if you don’t take advantage of it. Vickie Graham, Martins Ferry Resident

Health care professionals, many volunteering their time, helped make it a streamlined efficient process.

Whether it’s the COVID vaccine, the flu shot, we want to be here to make them safe. It’s saving lives. Irene Louda, RN, Volunteer

In Belmont County, the numbers of active COVID cases, hospitalized patients and deaths continue to rise.

We’re still seeing a high number of people within the county, also the hospitals are seeing a large influx of people so again, people that are eligible, we’re suggesting that’s a good idea for them to come out and get the shot. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

There are more clinics scheduled in the coming weeks.

In Belmont County there are currently 1,008 active cases with 18 in the hospital and 127 deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.