Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Belmont County nears 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus; 21 recovered

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Confirmed coronavirus cases in Belmont County approaches 70, according to health officials.

68 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Saturday, April 19. The Belmont County Health Department has also reported three total deaths.

21 patients have fully recovered and are no longer in quarantine.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter