Belmont County nears 70 confirmed cases of coronavirus; 21 recovered

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Confirmed coronavirus cases in Belmont County approaches 70, according to health officials.
68 county residents have tested positive for COVID-19, as of Saturday, April 19. The Belmont County Health Department has also reported three total deaths.
21 patients have fully recovered and are no longer in quarantine.
