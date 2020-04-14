Belmont County now has 3 deaths but 16 recoveries

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The numbers are larger in Belmont County than in counties in West Virginia that are being declared hot spots.

Belmont County has 55 confirmed cases, three deaths and seven hospitalized patients. But there are some other numbers that tell a better story.

The Belmont County cases are not from random community spread. Most are traced to just a few people who traveled.

They are mostly the contacts of those people who had traveled and returned, who seem to be the large majority of our people. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

The three who have died were in their 90s, 80s and 70s. So, Sproul recommends stringent precautions for people in higher age groups.

They need to be more vigilant about washing their hands, and about social distancing. Anything they can do basically to decrease their chances of catching this. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

He recommends having groceries delivered, and wearing a cloth mask when around people.

A cloth mask does provide some protection. So, for the people in high risk categories, that would be a very good thing for them. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

In other areas, there are neurological symptoms in some cases.

Ours seem to be more the fever, the cough, shortness of breath. We did have some people mention that they lost smell and taste, and there’s been some people with some headaches and some diarrhea. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

If there is good news, it comes with caution. 16 of Belmont County’s patients have recovered.

The numbers are slowing down, which is good. The state’s telling us we seem to have hit a plateau. Rob Sproul, Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

Sproul says we need to stay the course because the precautions are working.

He says he also understands people want to get back to work and out of isolation if officials ease restrictions too early, the virus could spike again.

