Belmont County officials provide an update to the couple who tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19)

Belmont County, OH (WTRF) – The Belmont County Health Department gave an update to 7News regarding the couple that tested positive for coronavirus (Covid-19).

The Health Department has told us the man who has been quarantined has been taken to Wheeling Hospital and is now under their care.



The woman that was quarantined is still being quarantined inside her home.

The Belmont County Health Department also stated that anyone they asked to self-quarantine are still doing well.

The first positive cases in Belmont County were announced n March 13, 2020