Belmont County preparing for surge in COVID-19 coravirus cases

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF)- Commissioners have been warned that the state is predicting a surge in coronavirus cases.

Deputy Health Commissioner Rob Sproul says officials are taking count of medical resources around the state in order to prepare. That reportedly includes the number of beds and other resources at facilities like East Ohio Regional Hospital.

State is looking at all available resources, including shuttered hospitals. A request was made to me to check out the one at East Ohio to see if it was viable. I was able to do a tour of the facility, and I conveyed information back to ODH that it was a valuable resource and could be viable with just a little work Rob Sproull- Belmont County Deputy Health Commissioner

We are going to continue to work on it. We had an hour long conversation with the City of Martins Ferry. Offered to try to work with them to make sure that in the event that situation occurs that hospital is an asset JP Dutton. BelCo Commission President

Sproul says that while many of the supplies that were left at the hospital have expired, there are a decent number of beds and other equipment available.