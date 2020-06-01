https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Belmont County records two new COVID deaths

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Two new COVID-related deaths were confirmed by Belmont County health officials Monday morning.

Both were male victims in their 60’s and 70’s. One individual was a nursing home resident and the other resided in a group home.

As of June 1, there have been nearly 20 deaths related to the coronavirus in Belmont County. However, 330 recoveries have also been reported.

Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter