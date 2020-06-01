Belmont County records two new COVID deaths

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – Two new COVID-related deaths were confirmed by Belmont County health officials Monday morning.

Both were male victims in their 60’s and 70’s. One individual was a nursing home resident and the other resided in a group home.

As of June 1, there have been nearly 20 deaths related to the coronavirus in Belmont County. However, 330 recoveries have also been reported.

Gov. Mike DeWine is expected to hold a COVID-19 briefing at 2 p.m. on Monday.

Latest Posts: