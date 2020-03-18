Best practices to a ‘structured lifestyle’ amid the COVID-19 pandemic

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – One local psychiatrist has advice for some residents who may be feeling panicked due to the COVID-19 coronavirus.

He says the key to eliminating anxiety, relieving stress and staying healthy is having a structured lifestyle.

That includes sleeping and eating well, drinking plenty of fluids, exercising and a good personal hygiene.

Dr. Nihit Gupta also recommends social distancing during this time while spending more time Skype and talk on the phone.

I always tell families the virus makes you anxious which causes stress which induces anxiety and guess what it causes loading of the immune system and you have much higher chances at getting the infection. not everybody is at a high risk it’s a low risk disease if somebody has the flu there’s a much higher chance of it being a regular flu than it being the coronavirus. most of the healthy people who have the coronavirus will have a mild illness so there’s a lot of corrective education that needs to be performed with kids and with families. Dr. Nihit Gupta, Psychiatrist

If children or adults are really not doing well, becoming isolated or dysfunctional, or just straying from their normal personality, don’t be afraid to seek help from a medical professional.

