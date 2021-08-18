Biden: Nursing homes must have staff vaccinated or lose federal funding

FILE – In this Jan. 15, 2021 file photo, nursing home residents make a line for the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) vaccine at Harlem Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation, a nursing home facility, in Harlem neighborhood of New York. Vaccines have begun saving lives in New York’s nursing homes, but they haven’t yet cured another crisis caused by the pandemic: loneliness. Persistently high rates of COVID-19 have left the majority of the state’s nursing homes off limits to visitors, despite relaxed guidance meant to help reopen them.(AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura, File)

WASHINGTON — The Biden administration will move to require that nursing home staff are vaccinated against COVID-19 as a condition for those facilities to continue receiving federal Medicare and Medicaid funding.

Biden will announce the step Wednesday afternoon in a White House address as the administration continues to look for ways to use mandates to encourage vaccine holdouts to get shots. A senior administration official confirmed the announcement, first reported by CNN, Wednesday on the condition of anonymity to preview the news before Biden’s remarks.

The new mandate, in the form of a forthcoming regulation to be issued by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services, could take effect as soon as next month.

Hundreds of thousands of nursing home workers are not vaccinated, according to federal data, despite those facilities bearing the brunt of the early COVID-19 outbreak.