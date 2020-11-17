Biden praises Gov. DeWine a day after receiving criticism from President Trump

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has found himself on the receiving end of criticism by President Donald Trump and praise by President-Elect Joe Biden.
President Trump on Monday appeared to suggest in a tweet that DeWine needed a primary challenger.
The president’s tweet came a day after DeWine said the president should begin a transition to Biden.
Later Monday, Biden gave a shout-out to DeWine as a leader among conservative Republicans for his proactive efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
Gov.DeWine, a co-chair of Trump’s re-election campaign in Ohio, said in a statement he looked forward to running a winning campaign in 2020.
