Biden praises Gov. DeWine a day after receiving criticism from President Trump

Coronavirus

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio Republican Gov. Mike DeWine has found himself on the receiving end of criticism by President Donald Trump and praise by President-Elect Joe Biden.

President Trump on Monday appeared to suggest in a tweet that DeWine needed a primary challenger.

The president’s tweet came a day after DeWine said the president should begin a transition to Biden.

Later Monday, Biden gave a shout-out to DeWine as a leader among conservative Republicans for his proactive efforts to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

Gov.DeWine, a co-chair of Trump’s re-election campaign in Ohio, said in a statement he looked forward to running a winning campaign in 2020.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter