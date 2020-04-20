Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Brad Paisley raises a glass for frontline workers

Coronavirus

by: AP

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brad Paisley wants to raise a glass with his fans, so just send him a text.

The country star released a new single, “No I in Beer,” and has been surprising people on video calls to share in a virtual happy hour.

Led by the chorus, “We’re all in this together,” the song sends a toast to frontline workers in the global pandemic, including nurses, first responders and farmers.

Paisley said that he feels like the song is a rallying cry when people need to find a little happiness.

