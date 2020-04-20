Brad Paisley raises a glass for frontline workers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Brad Paisley wants to raise a glass with his fans, so just send him a text.
The country star released a new single, “No I in Beer,” and has been surprising people on video calls to share in a virtual happy hour.
Led by the chorus, “We’re all in this together,” the song sends a toast to frontline workers in the global pandemic, including nurses, first responders and farmers.
Paisley said that he feels like the song is a rallying cry when people need to find a little happiness.
