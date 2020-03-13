Coronavirus (COVID-19) confirmed in Belmont County

BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – The first known cases of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) have been confirmed in Belmont County.

Belmont County Health Department has confirmed two cases.

The two cases are a man and woman who went to a conference in Washington DC.

The couple contacted the Belmont County Health Department after they heard of a positive case in Cuyahoga, Ohio.

The couple then went to The Belmont County Health Dept. to get tested and was swabbed outside the building.

Belmont County Health Officials provided the swab on Wednesday and had the results confirmed late Thursday night.

Health officials state that results can take over 8 hours to return.

The man and woman are currently being quarantined together in their home and they have not been hospitalized.

The Belmont County Health Dept. are in contact with the couple twice a day to check on the patients.

The couple cannot currently receive visitors

Rob Sproul, Deputy Health Commissioner of Belmont County says other people are under investigation.

There has been no confirmed city in Belmont County where the couple are currently being housed.

Sproul states that if you feel like you should get tested, please contact your physician before you arrive so they can prepare.

If the public should have questions they should contact the 24-7 hotline number 1-833-427-5634.