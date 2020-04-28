Brooke County Commissioner’s take on Gov. Justice’s 3 phase plan

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF)

Governor Justice announced his three phase plan on how to open the mountain state back up.

With that we asked a local commissioner what his take away was from the press conference.

Brooke County Commissioner Tim Ennis said he is pleased there was a plan in place to try and get back to a somewhat normal state for the citizens.

Ennis is happy to see things like the Government and County buildings, restaurants, and local shops to name a few, are on the Governor’s list of things to open back up in the coming weeks.

“Phasing things in kind of like in baby steps I think is an excellent idea. I think that by doing that you won’t have a huge rush going to the barber shops, and the restaurants, and everything at one time. So I think his plan is a great plan, and you know I just think everybody is excited to get back to normal living.” Tim Ennis – Brooke County Commissioner

Ennis says with the low numbers the County and the Tri-State area have been seeing he believes we will have no trouble staying under that 3% threshold the Governor has set.