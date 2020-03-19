Brooke County issues state of emergency

Brooke County, W.V (WTRF)- Beginning Friday, March 20, 2020, through April 3, 2020, the Brooke County Courthouse will remain open regular hours, 9:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Friday.

The Courthouse will be CLOSED on Saturdays until further notice.

The Public will only have access regarding essential business through appointment only.

Officials ask that you call the appropriate department before visiting to determine if your business requires a face-to-face appointment.

If business can be conducted by mail, phone, or on-line, please use those options.

If you show up to the courthouse without an appointment, you may be turned away.

To help maintain social distancing each clerical office will run on reduced staff.

There will be drop boxes located in the main entrance of the Courthouse for each office, and we are encouraging the public to utilize these boxes for anything that they would like to drop off to any of these said offices. All drop boxes will be checked and emptied regularly.

Contact information:

Website: brookewv.org

Sheriff Department 304-737-3660 Option 1

Tax Department 304-737-3663

Assessor 304-737-3667

County Clerk 304-737-3661

Circuit Court 304-737-3662

Health Department 304-737-3665

Voter Registration 304-737-3668

Magistrate Court 304-737-1321

Officials ask that if you are showing the following systems – fever, cough, shortness of breath – to stay away from the Courthouse.