Brooke County moved to “gold” advisory on County Alert Map

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) After West Virginia DHHR released the state coronavirus numbers for Saturday, DHHR also released its latest county alert map which now shows Brooke County as moving into the “gold” advisory.

Marshall County remains in the “gold” advisory.

Brooke County’s infection rate is 6.51 percent. Its positivity rate is 2.68.

Marshall County has an infection rate of 8.42 percent with a positivity rate of 2.31 percent.

Marshall County will continue coronavirus testing throughout the weekend.

The following counties remain “green:” Hancock. Ohio and Wetzel.

Tyler County is coded “yellow.”

The Saturday Education Map will decide if schools will have to move into remote education.

7News will have that update once its released later this evening.