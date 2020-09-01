Brooke County moves into “Yellow Category” on WV County Alert Map

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- As of 8/31/2020, Brooke County is operating under the “yellow category” on the WV County Alert Map.

According to the WV DOE, Counties in the yellow will have local education leaders work with county health departments to determine increased mitigation measures such as:

Required masks for grades 3 and above in congregant settings where social distancing is limited

Increased hand washing and hygiene protocols.

Increased student cohorting by limiting exposure outside of core groups.

Limiting activities where social distancing is not feasible.

Increased community engagement to prevent escalation of disease

All other Ohio Valley counties are currently in the “green category.”

The color-coding system will be used in West Virginia amid the coronavirus pandemic to decide whether each county will be allowed to restart in-person classes.

The only county in red in WV is Monroe.

There are five counties in orange: Monongalia, Mingo, Logan, Kanawha and Fayette.