Brooke County remains in “yellow” category; 3 new counties enter “orange” category on County Alert System Map

Charleston, W.Va. (WTRF)- As of 9/03/2020, Brooke County is operating under the “yellow” category on the WV County Alert Map.

According to the WV DOE, Counties in the yellow will have local education leaders work with county health departments to determine increased mitigation measures such as:

Required masks for grades 3 and above in congregant settings where social distancing is limited

Increased hand washing and hygiene protocols.

Increased student cohorting by limiting exposure outside of core groups.

Limiting activities where social distancing is not feasible.

Increased community engagement to prevent escalation of disease

Three new counties that have entered into the “orange” category are Putnam, Mason, and Wayne.

There are five counties in orange: Monongalia, Mingo, Logan, Kanawha and Fayette.

All other Ohio Valley counties are currently in the “green category.”

The only county in red in WV is Monroe.

The color-coding system will be used in West Virginia amid the coronavirus pandemic to decide whether each county will be allowed to restart in-person classes and if students can particpate in spots.